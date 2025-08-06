All Airports in India on High Alert Over Potential Terror Threat: What Passengers Should Know

Airports across India have been placed on high alert following intelligence inputs warning of potential threats from terrorists or “anti-social elements” between September 22 and October 2, 2025.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued an advisory on August 4, directing the immediate implementation of heightened surveillance across all civil aviation installations, including airports, airstrips, helipads, flying schools, and training institutes.

According to reports, the advisory is based on specific inputs related to the activities of a Pakistani terror group.

“In view of recent inputs received from central security agencies indicating a potential threat from anti-social elements or terrorist groups targeting airports during the period from September 22 to October 2, 2025, all stakeholders are directed to enhance security measures at all civil aviation installations,” the BCAS advisory stated.

BCAS Security Measures

Alongside the advisory, BCAS has instructed the local police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other relevant agencies to ensure effective coordination and information sharing.

The agency emphasized that all intelligence inputs and alerts must be communicated promptly to concerned stakeholders.

Key security measures include:

Stringent ID verification for all staff, contractors, and visitors

Ensuring CCTV systems are fully operational and monitored round the clock

Tightened screening of parcels, cargo, and mail before loading onto commercial flights

Enhanced surveillance at all entry and exit points across domestic and international terminals

The advisory applies to both domestic and international aviation operators and calls for uniform security protocols at all airports, regardless of size or destination.