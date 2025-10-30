Mahakali First Look: Bhoomi Shetty as Maha in Prasanth Varma’s Next After Hanu-Man

RKD Studios and visionary filmmaker Prasanth Varma — the creative mind who redefined the Indian superhero genre with Hanu-Man — have taken everyone by surprise with the grand unveiling of the lead face of their next ambitious project, Mahakali.

The makers revealed actress Bhoomi Shetty as the titular lead through a striking first-look poster that has instantly captured public attention. The reveal has created ripples across the industry, setting the stage for what promises to be one of Indian cinema’s most powerful and visually stunning spectacles.

Over 50% of Mahakali’s shoot has already been completed, with filming currently underway on an expansive, custom-built set in Hyderabad. Defying conventional industry norms, the makers have invested heavily in this large-scale production — despite casting a newcomer in the lead. Reports suggest that several top actresses had expressed interest in portraying the superhero, but Prasanth Varma and his team remained steadfast in their vision: to present a fresh face who reflects the story’s authenticity — a dark-skinned girl who embodies the fierce grace and divine power of Mahakali herself.

The first-look poster captures that essence perfectly. Bhoomi Shetty, drenched in shades of fiery red and deep gold, radiates divine intensity and raw power. Adorned with traditional ornaments and sacred markings, her piercing gaze embodies both wrath and compassion — the eternal duality of destruction and rebirth that defines the goddess Mahakali.

This powerful visual firmly establishes Mahakali as the next monumental chapter in Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe (PVCU) — a saga that began with Hanu-Man. The tagline, “From the Universe of Hanu-Man”, teases not just narrative continuity but also the exciting possibility of a mythological crossover, paving the way for India’s very own mythic superhero universe — rooted in faith yet built for the modern cinematic stage.

Backed by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under RKD Studios, and helmed by Puja Kolluru under Prasanth Varma’s creative supervision, Mahakali is shaping up to be a grand cinematic spectacle that fans have been eagerly awaiting.