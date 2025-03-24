MAD Square Fever Grips US: Crosses USD 100K in pre-sales for USA premieres, 4 Days Before Release

One of Telugu cinema’s leading production houses, Sithara Entertainments, is set to bring audiences the highly anticipated sequel to the hit film MAD, titled 'MAD Square'. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 28, riding high on massive expectations.

With an electrifying buzz surrounding the sequel, the songs—Swathi Reddy, Laddu Gari Pelli, Vaccharroi—and the recently released teaser have struck a chord with audiences, further amplifying the excitement. Given the strong pre-release hype, MAD Square is expected to open to packed houses across all territories.

Adding to its remarkable pre-release momentum, the film has already crossed a staggering $100K in pre-sales for USA premieres, four days ahead of release. The unprecedented craze continues to build, promising an even bigger box office surge in the days ahead. V Cinemas of Radha Krishna Entertainment is handling the film’s US distribution.

Produced by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, MAD Square is presented by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. The film boasts top-tier technical expertise, with ace cinematographer Shamdat and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli onboard. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the sequel is all set to deliver yet another fun-filled cinematic ride.

Get ready to go MAD again—March 28 can’t come soon enough!