Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection: Strong on 3rd Friday

Even after 16 Days, Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar continues to shine at the box office, defying stiff competition from major releases like Kanguva, Matka. The film has performed exceptionally well in its third weekend, grossing over Rs1.2 crore in India on Friday alone. Despite the competition, Lucky Bhaskar has maintained steady audience engagement, particularly in key markets such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Producer Naga Vamsi is laughing all the way to the bank. The film garnered critical acclaim as well as commercial success at the Box Office which is a rare feat.

In just 16 days, the film has grossed approximately Rs 95 crore worldwide and is on track to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its third weekend. Internationally, it has also reached a significant milestone, crossing USD 3 million, with outstanding performances in markets like the UAE and the United States.

Looking at the domestic numbers, Lucky Bhaskar has earned Rs 32 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (APTS), Rs 18.75 crore from Kerala, Rs 11.5 crore from Tamil Nadu, nearly Rs 6 crore from Karnataka, and about Rs 1 crore from the rest of India. A standout achievement is the Malayalam version's impressive contribution, accounting for around Rs 32 crore of the total earnings.

With its strong box office performance and regional success, Lucky Baskhar is set to continue its winning streak, further solidifying Dulquer Salmaan's stature in both the Indian and international film industries.

