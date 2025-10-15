Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Folklore Film Streaming on Jio Hotstar from October 17

The Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is rewriting box office history, shattering records one after another. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in a powerful lead role, the film has emerged as one of 2025’s biggest cinematic success stories, grossing over ₹300 crore worldwide—a milestone no other Malayalam movie has achieved before.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Details

After its phenomenal theatrical run, fans have been eagerly waiting to know where Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will stream online. The makers have now confirmed that the film will soon premiere on Jio Hotstar.

The streaming platform teased the announcement with a post that read, “The beginning of a new universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra — coming soon.”

While the official release date is yet to be revealed, reports suggest that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will begin streaming from October 17, 2025. Fans have already taken to social media to express excitement and are eagerly requesting dubbed versions in Hindi and other regional languages.

Cast, Crew, and Storyline

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. Alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film features Naslen, Chandu Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian, and Sandy Master in key roles.

With a powerful background score by Jakes Bejoy, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra blends fantasy, mythology, and modern storytelling to deliver a visually spectacular and emotionally rich superhero saga.

A Milestone for Malayalam Cinema

Released in theatres on August 28, 2025, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Praised for its innovative concept, cinematic scale, and strong female lead, the film set new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema.

Its success extended beyond Kerala — performing strongly in Telugu and Tamil markets, proving the growing pan-India appeal of Malayalam films.

The story follows Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan), a superheroine who bridges myth and modernity. Through its grand visuals and engaging storytelling, the film establishes the foundation for a larger Lokah Universe.

Sequel Already in the Works

The excitement doesn’t stop here. Dulquer Salmaan has already teased the next installment, Lokah Chapter 2, which will star Tovino Thomas as Chaatan.

A teaser video titled “When Legends Chill: Michaek x Charlie” featured a playful interaction between Dulquer and Tovino, hinting at the epic crossover awaiting fans in the upcoming sequel.

Conclusion

With its record-breaking ₹300 crore collection and much-awaited OTT debut on Jio Hotstar, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has cemented its place as one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters of all time. More importantly, it marks the beginning of an ambitious cinematic universe that promises to redefine the scope of regional Indian storytelling.