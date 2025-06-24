Kuberaa Box Office Collection: Dhanush Scores Hit in Telugu, Flop in Tamil and Other Languages

Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer Kuberaa, helmed by Shekar Kammula, turned out to be a success in Telugu. However, it is a mixed result. The film happens to be a box office dud in Tamil and other languages including Hindi.

So far, Kuberaa has minted Rs 56 Crore of which 21.5 Crore is from the Telugu language. In Tamil, Kuberaa managed to rake in a poor Rs 9 Crore. This is very little considering that Dhanush is a superstar in Tamil. It is pretty evident that Tamil audiences distanced from Kuberaa, despite bagging decent to positive reviews all over. However, Kuberaa in Telugu got housefull boards all across the AP and Telangana.

Whereas in Kannada, Kuberaa is an utter-flop, collecting only ₹2 lakh on day one and ₹5 lakh on Sunday. Controversies and boycott calls may have played a role. Many Kannada viewers still seem upset with Rashmika due to her past statements.

The Hindi version also struggled, earning just ₹0.5 crore over two days. Hindi audiences now prefer bold, massy films like Pushpa 2. Shekar Kammula’s storytelling style didn’t appeal to them. For the film to recover, it needs steady collections from smaller towns and rural areas.

In short, Kuberaa is working only because of Shekar Kammula’s strong fan base in Telugu states. Dhanush’s fame didn’t help in Tamil Nadu, and Rashmika’s popularity didn’t make an impact in Karnataka or Hindi markets. With Sir and Kuberaa, Dhanush managed to make inroads into Tollywood to an extent, thanks to Venky Atluri and Shekar Kammula.