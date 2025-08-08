Kothapallilo Oka Oopiri OTT Release: Streaming on Aha from August 22

Telugu cinema occasionally surprises audiences with offbeat and meaningful stories. However, due to the lack of star power or limited promotions, such films often go unnoticed. Kothapallilo Oka Oopiri is one such hidden gem that is now gearing up for its OTT release.

The film’s team has officially announced that Kothapallilo Oka Oopiri will begin streaming on Aha from August 22. A new poster was unveiled to mark the OTT premiere announcement.

A Director's Debut Backed by Experience

Marking the directorial debut of Dr. Praveena, who previously produced critically acclaimed films like C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, the film explores a rural narrative rooted in emotion and social commentary.

Released in theatres on July 18, Kothapallilo Oka Oopiri was lauded as a sincere attempt but struggled to make an impact at the box office. The central theme of the film revolves around the belief that “God is neither a truth nor a lie — but a belief.”

Storyline Set in Rural Andhra Pradesh

Set in the fictional village of Kothapalli, the story follows Appanna (Ravindra Vijay), a feared moneylender who profits from collecting steep interest on loans. His assistant, Ramakrishna (Manoj Chandra), has been in love with Savitri (Mounika) — the granddaughter of a respected village elder Reddy (Banerjee) — since childhood.

Apart from his work, Ramakrishna also organizes recording dance shows and dreams of performing a duet with Savitri in a neighboring village. However, unable to express his feelings directly, he seeks help from Andam (Usha), a maid at Savitri’s home. In a sudden twist of fate, circumstances force him to marry Andam instead.

As the narrative progresses, Appanna dies, triggering a wave of changes in the village. The story then unfolds to reveal whether Ramakrishna and Savitri find their way back to each other.

A Soulful Tale Coming Soon to OTT

With its realistic storytelling, strong village backdrop, and emotional undercurrent, Kothapallilo Oka Oopiri promises to connect with audiences looking for depth and authenticity. The film will be available for streaming on Aha starting August 22.