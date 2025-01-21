Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya Gorak To Become Parents

Hero Kiran Abbavaram, who married his co-star Rahasya Gorak recently, is now gearing up to embrace a new phase in life—fatherhood.

Kiran, known for his relatable performances and boy-next-door charm, tasted a major career breakthrough during last year's Diwali with a blockbuster film Ka that earned him both critical acclaim and commercial success.

The actor, who continues to win hearts with his versatile acting, is now preparing for the joys of family life while balancing his flourishing career. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly looking forward to updates from the actor as he steps into this exciting chapter.