Kesari 2 OTT Release: When And Where to Watch Akshay Kumar’s Courtroom Drama Online

The much-talked-about film Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, is now streaming on JioHotstar from June 13, 2025.

Where to Watch Kesari Chapter 2 Online

Release Date: June 13, 2025

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Language: Hindi (with subtitles in regional languages)

About Kesari Chapter 2

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is a gripping legal drama inspired by true events following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The story revolves around C. Sankaran Nair (played by Akshay Kumar), a fearless lawyer who challenges the British Empire in court, seeking justice for the massacre’s victims.

Ananya Panday plays a passionate law student assisting Nair, while R. Madhavan takes on the role of a powerful British attorney. The film blends patriotism with powerful courtroom drama, and has earned praise for its strong performances, emotional depth, and engaging narrative.

Kesari Chapter 2 Review

Kesari Chapter 2 doesn’t just retell history — it questions it, confronts it, and demands accountability. It’s more than just a patriotic film; it’s a grim reminder of the cost of freedom, and the silent strength of those who chose to fight with intellect and integrity rather than weapons.

Yes, the film takes its cinematic liberties. Yes, it occasionally trades subtlety for spectacle. But it never loses sight of its core purpose — to honour the memory of those massacred and to salute the men and women who refused to let that memory be erased.

This isn’t a film that entertains — it enrages, it enlightens, and above all, it ensures we never forget. Watch it not for the thrills, but for the truth. Kesari Chapter 2 is a gut-punch of a film — and it lands hard.

Behind the Scenes

Kesari 2 is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, with names like Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla backing the project.

Akshay Kumar on the Film’s Legacy

“This story is about standing up to an empire. It’s not just a film—it’s a tribute to truth, resistance, and the spirit of India,” said Akshay Kumar. “Portraying C. Sankaran Nair was an honour, and I’m glad this powerful story is now available to a wider audience through OTT.”

Kesari Chapter 2 Review: A Gritty, Gut-Wrenching Tribute to an Unforgivable Chapter in History