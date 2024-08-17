Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

Get ready for the most epic release of the year

Prabhas' magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD, has shattered box office records, grossing a staggering ₹1041.6 crore worldwide! This cinematic phenomenon is now set to conquer streaming platforms!

Mark your calendars for August 22nd, as Kalki 2898 AD descends upon Prime Video in a spectacular four-language debut: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada!

But that's not all! The Hindi version, featuring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, will simultaneously premiere on Netflix!

Prime Video India ignited the excitement with a captivating poster, heralding, "The dawn of a new era awaits you.

" Netflix India followed suit, unleashing a thrilling promo that declared, "Iss yug ka epic blockbuster aa raha hai Netflix par, Hindi mein" (The epic blockbuster of this era is arriving on Netflix in Hindi)!

Don't miss this groundbreaking film's streaming debut on August 22nd! Witness the grandeur, action, and drama unfold on Prime Video and Netflix!"