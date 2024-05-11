Janhvi Kapoor Chit Chats with Paparazzi, Spills Beans!

Jahnvi Kapoor was spotted the other day donning a red dress that resembled a cricket ball. This was her promoting ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi,’ her upcoming sports drama on cricket alongside Rajkumar Rao.

By the looks of it, fans and paparazzi assumed that the movie revolves around the life of the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who is widely referred to as Mahi, on and off the field. The surprising twist to the story is when Jahnvi was spotted wearing a top with the jersey number ‘6,’ which doesn’t correspond with number ‘7,’ Dhoni’s iconic jersey number.

Exuding HAPPY VIBES! Janhvi Kapoor aka our Mahi was spotted promoting her upcoming film - #MrAndMrsMahi, releasing in theatres on May 31st! pic.twitter.com/wvEUK8ZkCa — @navodayatimes (@navodayatimes13) May 10, 2024

The actress is promoting her film in full swing, while her last appearance was her role alongside Varun Dhawan in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s romantic drama ‘Bawaal’. She also played a cameo role alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the romcom ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and was featured in a song from ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The ‘Bawaal’ actress has many more projects planned for the future, starring in Karan Johar’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,’ again alongside Varun Dhawan. Another much-awaited project is her co-starring role with Telugu sensation Jr Ntr in the film ‘Devara Part One’.