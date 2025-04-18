Jaat in Hot Water: LTTE Row, Religious Backlash, and Ban Demands

The newly released film Jaat is finding itself at the center of growing controversy across the country. What began as backlash in Tamil Nadu has now snowballed into a full-blown national issue, with Christian groups joining the opposition and a formal police case being registered against the movie's team in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

Directed by noted Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is a collaborative project by top production houses — Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The film features Bollywood veteran Sunny Deol in the lead role, with Tollywood stars Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, and Regina Cassandra in key supporting roles.

While the film has garnered a lukewarm response from audiences, it has stirred intense controversy. Several Tamil organizations have strongly objected to the portrayal of the LTTE — historically seen by many as a group that fought for Tamil rights — being branded as a terrorist outfit in the film. On the other hand, Christian groups have raised concerns over specific scenes filmed inside churches and have accused the makers of hurting religious sentiments, even demanding a complete ban on the film.

Escalating matters further, a resident of Punjab named Vikalp Gold has filed a complaint against the makers, prompting the Jalandhar police to register an FIR. The complaint alleges that the film disrespects the Christian cross and was strategically released during sacred Christian occasions like Good Friday and Easter to provoke communities.

As tensions rise, all eyes are now on the film’s creators, who are yet to issue an official response. Whether legal proceedings or political pressures will intensify in the coming days remains to be seen.