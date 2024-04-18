I will marry only after Prabhas ties the knot: Hero Vishal

Tamil actor Vishal is currently in Hyderabad busy promoting his upcoming movie "Rathnam". His comments at a recent press meet regarding his marriage have gone viral.

When asked about his marriage plans, the Kollywood star cheekily replied that he would get married once Prabhas gets married. He also stated that he would share the first invitation with Prabhas himself.

In the past, the "Pandem Kodi" actor said he would get married once the 'Nadigar Sangam Bhavan' is constructed, and his recent comments on his marriage have sparked widespread interest.

Vishal is set to grace the silver screens soon with "Rathnam," a movie directed by Hari, renowned for the "Singham" series. The movie trailer depicts Vishal as an angry young man and promises to be an action-packed thriller. Priya Bhavani Shankar will star opposite Vishal in the upcoming movie.

One Word : GOOD TRAILER ✅#Vishal as Angry YoungMan 💥💥💥💥#DSP Music and #Hari Direction is Good 👍👍👍 Expecting More in the Theatres 💯💯💯#RathnamTrailer pic.twitter.com/sGKXEW4eQO — GetsCinema (@GetsCinema) April 15, 2024

The movie is set to release in Telugu and Tamil on April 26th. Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy with his movie "The Raja Saab".