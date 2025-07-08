Hero Kiran Abbavaram Extends Support to New Talent

Kiran Abbavaram, who rose from the world of short films to establish himself as a successful lead actor, has always been vocal about the struggles he faced during his early days in the industry. Without any backing or support, he carved his own identity by choosing strong content and innovative filmmaking. At the Dil Ruba event, Kiran stated that, having faced hardships himself, he is committed to supporting aspiring actors and technicians who, like him, come from non-film backgrounds.

Staying true to his word, Kiran is now producing a film under his own banner, collaborating with fresh talent. He is introducing Sai Tej, who previously worked as a camera assistant on Kiran's earlier films, as the lead actor. The film will be directed by Muni who was online editor in his past projects. Inspired by real-life events, this film is set to be an emotional drama with a compelling narrative. Pre-production is currently underway, and the first look and title will be unveiled soon. The shoot is scheduled to begin later this year.

Speaking about the film, Kiran Abbavaram said, “Every journey begins with a dream. When I started mine seven years ago, I had no idea if it would come true. But today, with the love of the audience, I’ve earned recognition as a hero. Through KA Productions, we aim to create opportunities for young talent who enter the industry with a dream, just like I did. We’ll officially announce the project on the 10th of this month. Thank you to everyone who has supported me in my journey.”