H-1B Visa Applications Drop Under Trump Rules

The United States is witnessing a major decline in H-1B visa registrations after the immigration policy changes introduced under US President Donald Trump. According to the latest data released by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the number of H-1B registrations has fallen significantly following stricter regulations and higher visa-related costs.

The sharp decline is being seen as an early impact of the “America First” immigration strategy, which focused on reducing misuse of the H-1B program and increasing opportunities for American workers.

H-1B Registrations Fall By Nearly 40 Percent

USCIS revealed that H-1B visa registrations dropped from 343,981 in fiscal year 2026 to 211,600 in fiscal year 2027. This marks a massive decline of around 38.5 percent in just one year.

Officials believe the reduction is linked to the new immigration rules introduced to stop companies from filing large numbers of low-wage applications.

The Trump administration had earlier introduced several reforms to the H-1B visa system, including tougher wage requirements and increased application fees. These measures were aimed at preventing abuse of the program and encouraging companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals instead of using cheaper labour options.

USCIS Says Program Is Serving Original Purpose

In an official statement shared on X, USCIS stated that the latest data shows the H-1B system is now functioning closer to its original objective.

The agency said the era of “mass, low-wage registrations” is ending and added that the visa system is now better focused on attracting highly qualified workers while also protecting the salaries and job opportunities of American employees.

More Skilled Candidates Getting Selected

USCIS also highlighted that a higher number of selected applicants now hold advanced educational qualifications.

According to the agency, around 71.5 percent of selected candidates in the latest cycle had a US master’s degree or higher qualification. In the previous year, that number stood at 57 percent.

Officials said the updated selection process is helping prioritize skilled professionals with stronger academic backgrounds and better salary packages.

Immigrants Face Uncertainty

The stricter immigration policies have already created concern among foreign workers and international students, especially those looking for employment opportunities in the US technology and corporate sectors.

Many immigration experts believe the reduced number of registrations could make competition even tougher for applicants seeking H-1B visas in the coming years.

At the same time, supporters of the policy changes argue that the reforms are necessary to protect local employment opportunities and improve the quality of workers entering the program.

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