Feb 6 Releases: Small Films Clash at the Box Office This Friday

The post-Sankranti box-office phase is proving to be a tough testing ground for Telugu cinema, with this Friday witnessing the release of multiple small and medium-budget films. Despite the crowded release slate, the buzz remains surprisingly muted, largely due to the absence of big-star attractions.

Director Gunasekhar’s Euphoria stands out as the most discussed release, thanks to his track record and the presence of Sara Arjun. However, its intense theme positions it as a niche film, making audience reception unpredictable. Similarly, Karuna Kumar’s horror drama Honey will depend almost entirely on strong reviews and positive talk from early shows.

The youthful romantic drama With Love, dubbed from Tamil, appears to have some appeal among younger audiences. Other films like Sumathi Shatakam—which received support from Ravi Teja through a promotional video—and Erra Cheera are hoping for organic growth driven by content.

While new releases struggle to attract attention, re-releases are quietly stealing the spotlight. Ram Charan’s Orange is enjoying impressive advance bookings, outperforming several fresh releases. Dhanush’s cult romantic drama 3 is also witnessing encouraging numbers, highlighting the audience’s continued nostalgia-driven interest.

As theatres continue to battle low occupancy rates, this weekend will be a litmus test for content-driven cinema. In the absence of star power, only strong storytelling and positive word of mouth can determine which film survives the crucial opening weekend.