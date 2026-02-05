Ramadan 2026: 12 Day School Holidays and Reduced Timings in UAE

As Ramadan is anticipated to start on February 19, 2026, education authorities in the United Arab Emirates have introduced a revised academic timetable designed to support both students’ studies and their participation in the holy month. The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) have organized a plan that reduces classroom hours while allowing families more time for religious practices.

Under the updated calendar, students are expected to attend only about eight days of regular, full-length in-person classes throughout Ramadan. The remaining weeks will feature shorter school days, scheduled assessments, and an extended holiday period, helping households observe traditions without the pressure of a demanding academic routine.

Ramadan 2026 School Plan

Week 1 (Feb 19 – Feb 22): Schools will operate on reduced hours, with classes limited to a maximum of five hours per day as Ramadan begins.

Week 2 (Feb 23 – Feb 27): Shortened schedules will continue. Many schools are likely to conduct end-of-Term 2 examinations during this period.

Week 3 (March 2 – March 6): Institutions may maintain shorter days, with some opting for remote learning on Fridays. Lessons will mainly focus on essential subjects while accommodating the spiritual atmosphere of the month.

Week 4 (March 9 – March 13): This marks the final week of classes before the transition to spring break, giving schools time to wrap up academic activities.

Spring Break (March 16 – March 27): Campuses will remain closed for a 12-day holiday that coincides with the closing phase of Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr Break (March 30 – April 1): Schools are expected to shut again for public holidays celebrating Eid.

Important Timings for Students

Most schools will begin the day between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM. Instruction is required to finish by early afternoon—typically no later than 1:00 PM or 2:00 PM—ensuring that total learning time does not exceed five hours.

Fridays will follow an even shorter schedule, with students dismissed by 11:30 AM to allow adequate time for preparations for the weekly congregational prayer.

Guidance for Parents

Parents are encouraged to verify the exact timetable issued by their child’s school, as starting and ending times may differ slightly across institutions. Examination dates are expected to proceed as planned, so students should prepare their study schedules in advance.

Families should also note that cafeteria services may be limited during fasting hours. Children who are not observing the fast may need to carry their own meals.

Focus on Well-Being and Balance

Officials have highlighted that these adjustments are intended to promote student welfare, strengthen family connections, and respect the significance of Ramadan while maintaining educational standards.

Preparing for the Holy Month

The revised schooling structure reflects the UAE’s continued effort to harmonize academic responsibilities with cultural and religious values. With fewer full school days, flexible learning arrangements, and holidays aligned with the season, the approach aims to help students and educators navigate the month with ease.

As Ramadan 2026 approaches, the updated calendar is expected to provide a smoother routine for families while ensuring that learning remains on track during this meaningful time.

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