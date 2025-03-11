Dragon OTT Release Date Out: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Blockbuster Set for Netflix Premiere!

Kollywood’s rising star Pradeep Ranganathan has once again struck gold at the box office with his latest film, Return of the Dragon. Following the massive success of Love Today, where he made a stellar debut as both actor and director, Pradeep continues to solidify his place among Tamil cinema’s most promising talents.

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Return of the Dragon features Pradeep in the lead role, alongside Anupama Parameswaran and Kayaadu Lohar as the female leads. The film, which hit theaters on February 21, has been embraced by audiences for its engaging storytelling and youthful appeal. Within just 10 days of its release, the movie stormed past the ₹100-crore mark worldwide, cementing its blockbuster status.

Following its phenomenal theatrical run, Return of the Dragon is now set for its digital premiere. Streaming giant Netflix has acquired the OTT rights, and the film will be available for streaming in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, from March 21—exactly four weeks after its theatrical release.

With back-to-back successes, Pradeep Ranganathan is on a dream run in Kollywood. Fans can also look forward to his upcoming project, Love Insurance Company, which is expected to hit theaters soon. Stay tuned for more updates!