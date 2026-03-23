Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Beats Jawan, Pathaan, Animal in 3 Days

The action-packed sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the box office by storm, delivering one of the biggest opening weekends in Indian cinema. Within just a few days of its release, the film has outperformed several recent Hindi blockbusters, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller has generated massive buzz among audiences and continues to draw strong footfall in theatres.

Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

The film recorded an impressive ₹339.27 crore net in India within its first three days. This puts it far ahead of other major Bollywood hits like:

Jawan – ₹206.06 crore

Animal – ₹201.53 crore

Pathaan – ₹166.75 crore

These numbers highlight the extraordinary response the film has received, making it one of the fastest starters in recent times.

Historic Milestones Achieved

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ has not only broken records but also created new ones. It has become the first Hindi film to earn over ₹100 crore in a single day from its Hindi version alone.

Additionally, the film achieved another milestone by collecting more than ₹100 crore on two consecutive days in India—₹113 crore on day 3 and ₹114.85 crore on day 4.

Previously, only RRR, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, had crossed the ₹100 crore mark in a single day, but that feat was achieved in Telugu.

Massive Collections Worldwide

By the end of its extended opening weekend, the film collected ₹454.12 crore net in India and approximately ₹691.32 crore globally. With these figures, it has recorded the biggest opening weekend for a Bollywood film and the second-highest for any Indian movie, trailing only Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The film’s strong performance suggests that it could soon enter the ₹1000 crore club, a milestone it is expected to chase within its first week itself.

Strong Momentum Continues

The momentum doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Advance bookings for the weekdays are reportedly very strong, with expectations of around ₹50 crore collections even on working days—something rarely seen in the industry.

Story and Star Cast

The film follows the journey of an Indian spy navigating dangerous terror networks across borders. With high-intensity action sequences and a gripping narrative, the film has sparked discussions among viewers about its themes and storytelling.

Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

A New Benchmark for Bollywood

With record-breaking numbers and strong audience reception, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is redefining box office success for Hindi cinema. Its rapid rise highlights the growing scale and reach of big-budget Indian films, setting a new standard for future releases.

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