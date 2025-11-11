Veteran Actor Dharmendra in Critical Condition: His Life, Legacy, and Unmatched Stardom

Veteran actor Dharmendra, one of the most cherished icons of Hindi cinema, is currently battling a severe health condition at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The 89-year-old legend, fondly known as Bollywood’s He-Man, has been under intensive medical care for the past few days following a prolonged illness.

According to reports, Dharmendra’s condition remains critical but stable, and the medical team is closely monitoring his progress. Earlier, what was believed to be a routine medical check-up turned into a cause for concern among fans after news of his hospitalisation spread. During this time, his wife Hema Malini and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have been frequently visiting the hospital, standing by his side.

Rumours suggesting that the veteran actor had been placed on ventilator support were swiftly denied by family sources. Meanwhile, several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, were seen visiting the hospital to check on the veteran actor’s health, reflecting the deep respect and affection the industry holds for him.

The Star Who Defined an Era

Lovingly hailed as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” Dharmendra’s cinematic journey stretched over six decades, shaping the golden age of Indian cinema. His remarkable performances in timeless classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, and The Burning Train earned him an everlasting place in the hearts of audiences. Known for his striking looks, charisma, and natural acting style, Dharmendra became a symbol of strength and emotion through the 1970s and 1980s.

Born in Punjab, Dharmendra’s love for movies began in his childhood. His entry into the film industry came after winning the Filmfare New Talent Contest, which paved his way to Mumbai. He made his acting debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960), directed by Arjun Hingorani. However, it was Phool Aur Patthar opposite Meena Kumari that transformed him into an overnight sensation and marked the turning point in his illustrious career.

A Versatile Performer Across Genres

Dharmendra’s range as an actor was unmatched. In Satyakam, he brought depth and intensity to the role of a man with strong moral ideals, while Anupama showcased his emotional and sensitive side. His effortless comic timing in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Chupke Chupke continues to be remembered fondly, while films like Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Jugnu cemented his position as one of India’s first true action heroes. His portrayal of Veeru in Sholay remains iconic — a character that continues to inspire generations.