Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh at Chiru Diwali Bash 2025, Pics Go Viral

The highlight of the evening was the presence of Chiranjeevi’s closest industry friends and contemporaries — Victory Venkatesh Daggubati and King Nagarjuna Akkineni. Their wives, Neeraja and Amala, also joined the celebration. Adding further star power to the gathering was Nayanthara, the leading lady in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

The iconic trio — often hailed as the pillars of Telugu cinema — came together once again, delighting fans who grew up watching their legendary films. Their easy camaraderie and joyful moments served as a heartwarming reminder that while cinematic eras evolve, true friendships remain timeless.

Chiranjeevi’s residence shimmered with festive elegance. Members of the Mega family also attended the event, contributing to the warm, familial atmosphere. The celebration beautifully blended the richness of tradition with the glamour of stardom, embodying the spirit of Diwali — joy, unity, and light triumphing over darkness.

"Very delighted to have celebrated the Festival of Lights with my dear friends @iamnagarjuna, @VenkyMama, and my co-star #Nayanthara, along with our families. Moments like these fill the heart with joy and remind us of the love, laughter, and togetherness that make life truly bright," wrote Chiranjeevi on his X account.

Photos from the star-studded gathering, shared by Chiranjeevi, have gone viral across social media, sparking excitement among fans. Seeing Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, and Nagarjuna share a frame once again stirred nostalgia and admiration in equal measure.

Even as they continue to rule hearts individually, their off-screen bond stands as a touching reminder that beyond the reels and rivalries, these stalwarts share a deep respect, affection, and enduring friendship — defining the spirit of Tollywood’s golden generation.