Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Entire House Faces Nominations, Except Captain Ramu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 introduced a major twist this week, placing the entire house under nominations for elimination, except for Captain Ramu. So far, four contestants — Srashti Varma, Maryada Manish, Priya, and Mask Man Harish — have been evicted from the show. The race for the fifth eviction has now begun.

In the latest promo, Bigg Boss announced that while everyone is nominated, contestants still have a chance to secure immunity. For this, a special task was introduced. A giant bed was set up in the garden area, and all nominated housemates were asked to climb onto it. The challenge required them to push each other down, with the last contestant remaining on the bed earning immunity.

According to the updates, Flora was the first to be pushed off, followed by Sanjana. Later, Suman and Demon Pawan were eliminated from the task. Tensions rose when housemates tried to target Divya, who strongly resisted and questioned the others for ganging up against her. “Why only me? No one here has the courage. You’ll end up losing your friendships and bonds,” she fumed.

Her comments sparked arguments with fellow contestants. Sreeja countered that Divya was unnecessarily bringing up terms like "courage," while Bharani defended his stance, saying he had no intention of pushing her out, which led Divya to further question his motives.

The task soon turned heated with confrontations, arguments, and contestants being pushed off one by one. As of now, Flora, Suman, Demon Pawan, Sanjana, Tanuj, Ritu Chowdhary, and Divya Nikitha are in the nominations list for this week.