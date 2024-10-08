Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Oct 7th Highlights, Teja Unfolds manikanta's True colours

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Wildcard Entrant Teja Sends Shockwaves, Yashma's Nomination Strategy Backfires

The Bigg Boss 8 Telugu house witnessed a dramatic turn of events with the arrival of wildcard entrants, taking the total number of contestants to 16. Yesterday's episode (October 7) was filled with intense nominations, alliances, and revelations.

Avinash's Frustration Boils Over

The day began with Avinash expressing frustration over attempt to exchange ration items, including milk, between teams. Hariteja and Manikanta stepped in to help, ensuring the task's completion. Avinash's frustration stemmed from the Royal Team's lack of cooperation, leading to a heated discussion.

Comedy Moment: Teja's Chair Breaks

In a lighter moment, Tasty Teja's chair broke as he sat down, prompting him to briefly act like a dog as punishment for damaging Bigg Boss's property. The housemates burst into laughter, providing a much-needed respite from the tension.

Royal Team Nominations

Bigg Boss gave the Royal Team a chance to nominate contestants. Here are the highlights:

Hari Teja's Nominations: Yashma for groupism and targeting Manikanta, and Prithvi for influencing others instead of playing her own game.

Gautham's Nominations: Yashma for taking revenge on Vishnupriya and Manikanta, and Manikanta for not focusing on his own game.

Nayani's Nominations: Vishnupriya for lacking seriousness and interest in the game.

Mehboob's Nominations: Seeta for not interacting with him properly, and Yashma for being unable to digest their entry.

Teja's Nominations: Seeta, calling her a failed "chief," and Manikanta, questioning his game plan and pointing out inconsistencies:

1. Does constantly discussing others' strategies constitute your game plan?

2. You claimed Seeta as your friend, but mentioned Nabhi and Vishnupriya as close friends; is Seeta truly your friend?

3. Despite Prithvi's requests, you didn't took food for Yashmi how do you justify this?

Yashmi's Overjoyed Reaction

Interestingly, Yashmi seemed ecstatic during the nomination process, clapping and cheering. Her reaction raised eyebrows, as it appeared she was celebrating her own nomination. Manikanta, however, remained composed, addressing each question confidently.

Manikanta's Clarifications

When questioned by Teja, Manikanta provided clear explanations:

1. He clarified that discussing others' strategies was not his game plan, but rather a way to understand the dynamics.

2. He admitted that Seeta was no longer his best friend, but maintained a cordial relationship.

3. He justified taking food from Yashma, citing motherly sentiments towards Prithvi.

Aftermath and Preview

The nominations have left the housemates reeling, with alliances being tested and new strategies emerging. Will Yashma's nomination strategy backfire, or will Manikanta's calm demeanor earn him sympathy? The remaining nominations will be revealed in the next episode.

