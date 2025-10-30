Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Twist: Bharani Returns From Hospital, Sreeja Dammu Sent Out Again

In yet another shocking turn inside Bigg Boss Season 9, Sreeja Dammu, popularly known as Bull Bull Pitta, has been eliminated once again. The re-entry drama between her and Bharani has left fans confused and frustrated, as the show continues to throw unexpected twists.

During the latest episode, contestant Bharani was injured and hospitalized, sparking speculation that Sreeja would re-enter the house as a permanent contestant. However, in a surprising move, Bharani was discharged from the hospital and rejoined the show, completely changing the game’s direction.

This season of Bigg Boss has been filled with chaos — wild card entries, surprise eliminations, and unclear rules. Viewers have criticized the makers for turning what was once a celebrity show into a confusing mess. Recently, previously eliminated contestants were brought back for nominations, and only Sreeja and Bharani were given a special task to decide who would stay permanently. However, Bigg Boss did not clarify why only these two contestants received this opportunity, leading to new controversy.

Fans who believed Sreeja’s earlier elimination was unfair expected her to win this round with ease. But the results shocked everyone — Bharani won the vote and stayed inside the house, while Sreeja was shown the exit door yet again.

Reports suggest that voting was open for just one day and didn’t receive much response. Additionally, since Sreeja had been out of the show for three weeks, her popularity had faded, while Bharani continued to have strong support from TV serial audiences. His earlier eviction due to health issues, not performance, also earned him sympathy votes.

At the end of the day, fans believe Bigg Boss runs on its own calculations — keeping contestants it prefers and eliminating others regardless of public sentiment.