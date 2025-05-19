Bhairavam Trailer Out: Intense and Power-Packed - Watch Here

The much-awaited action thriller Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manoj Manchu, and Nara Rohith, is carrying positive reports with stupendous response for the teaser, songs, and other promotional material. The film directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios is gearing up for release on May 30th as one of the biggest summer attractions. Meanwhile, the makers launched the film’s theatrical trailer.

The story centers around the revered Vaarahi Temple, a sacred place that holds deep spiritual and cultural significance for the villagers. When the state's Endowment Minister sets his sights on the temple's lands, intending to exploit them for personal and political gain, the harmony of the village is threatened. In response, three close-knit friends come together, determined to protect the temple and its heritage. Their unwavering bond and courage spark a spirited fight to defend what the community holds dear.

The storyline of Bhairavam carries strong commercial appeal, and director Vijay Kanakamedala elevates it further with his gripping and intense narration. From the opening frame to the closing shot, the film promises an engaging and immersive experience.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas impresses with his versatility in a commanding role, particularly shining in two standout moments: the electrifying Shiva Thandavam sequence and a high-octane stunt segment towards the end. Manoj Manchu delivers a rugged, intense performance, brimming with fierce energy throughout. Nara Rohith, too, holds his ground in a powerful and authoritative role. It’s a treat to watch these three strong performers share screen space, and full credit goes to the director for maintaining a fine balance among their characters. Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, and Divya Pillai add charm to the narrative in their respective roles as the female leads.

The film’s visual appeal is amplified by Hari K Vedantam’s exceptional cinematography, while Sri Charan Pakala’s intense background score further enhances the dramatic beats of the story. Production designer Brahma Kadali and editor Chota K Prasad contribute significantly to the film. The dialogues, penned by Satyarshi and Toom Venkat, pack a punch. Backed by the top-notch production values of Sri Sathya Sai Arts and Pen Studios, Bhairavam generates hype with the power-packed trailer.

Seamlessly blending action and emotion, the perfectly cut trailer sets the stage for what promises to be a compelling commercial entertainer.