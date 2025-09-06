Ashish Kapoor Rape Case: TV Actor Undergoes Potency Test at AIIMS

Days after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested in connection with a rape case, Delhi Police conducted a potency test on him at AIIMS on Friday (September 5).

According to officials, the test results will serve as crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation. Police had tracked Kapoor’s movements across multiple locations before arresting him in Pune earlier this week.

The arrest stems from a complaint filed by a woman at the Civil Lines police station in Delhi. She alleged that Kapoor sexually assaulted her in a bathroom during a house party in the second week of August. An FIR was registered on August 11, following which police launched a manhunt.

Initially, the complainant reportedly named a few other individuals besides Kapoor in her statement. However, she later modified her version to accuse only the television actor. Authorities are now seeking legal opinion on the matter in light of these changes.

Delhi Police confirmed that the case is being investigated thoroughly from all possible angles, with evidence still being collected.

Ashish Kapoor has acted in several television shows, including Saraswatichandra, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, Woh Apna Sa, and Bandini.