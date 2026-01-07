Arjun Sarja's Seetha Payanam: Assalu Cinema Song Out, Aishwarya Arjun Steals Show

Seetha Payanam is a lavish cinematic spectacle helmed by the multi-faceted Arjun Sarja. The film features an impressive ensemble cast led by Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan, alongside celebrated performers Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, and Kovai Sarala. Adding to the excitement, Arjun Sarja appears in a special role, while his nephew, Kannada superstar Dhruva Sarja, makes a special cameo. Sri Ram Films International presents this high-budgeted film.

The makers have now unveiled the high-energy song Assalu Cinema, composed by Anup Rubens, with lyrics penned by Chandrabose and soul-stirring vocals by Shreya Ghoshal. The track highlights Aishwarya Arjun’s magnetic screen presence and glamour, perfectly matched by Anup Rubens’ vibrant, foot-tapping composition.

Seetha Payanam is gearing up for a grand pan-India theatrical release on February 14, across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film’s strong technical backbone includes G. Balamurugan (cinematography), Dr. Sai Madhav Burra (dialogues), Ayoob Khan (editing), and art directors Mohan B. Carey, Shiva Kamesh D, and CH Krishna.

With scale, star power, and strong music, Seetha Payanam promises a festive big-screen experience for audiences across India.