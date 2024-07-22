Allu Arjun, wife Sneha have a blast in Norway!

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha are having a blast in Norway! They are busily exploring the country's best scenery with road trips and hikes. Dalsnuten, a 320+ meter climb, has rewarded them with breathtaking views of the countryside. Some fishing in the fjords with friends. Pictures from the vacation have been awaited.

On the work front, Bunny is going to be seen in Pushpa 2 on December 6th, 2024. The film's shoot will be resumed soon. Fahadh Faasil will also join one of the upcoming schedules. The pan-Indian movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.