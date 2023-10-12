Ensure neutrality of Meta & Alphabet’s ops: INDIA bloc urges Zuckerberg, Pichai

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Alleging partisan by the Meta's WhatsApp and Alphabet's YouTube, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties on Thursday wrote to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai saying they are culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India.

It also alleged algorithmic moderation and suppression of Opposition leaders content on their platforms while promoting ruling party (BJP) content.

INDIA parties also warned the two companies that in view of the upcoming national elections in 2024,it should consider these facts "seriously" and ensure immediately that Meta's and Alphabet's operations "in India remain neutral" and are not used wittingly or unwittingly to cause social unrest or distort India's much cherished democratic ideals.

Sharing the letter on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: "Letter by INDIA parties to Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg citing the exhaustive investigations by the Washington Post that Meta is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India."

In another tweet he wrote: "INDIA parties also write to Google's Sundar Pichai exhaustive investigation by the Washington Post that Alphabet and specifically YouTube is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India."

He also shared the Washington Post news report to back the INDIA parties claims.

In the letter to Facebook Chief and Alphabet CEO, INDIA parties said: "We are writing on behalf of the INDIA, an alliance of 28 political parties in India that represent the combined Opposition coalition."

It said that they are the ruling alliance in 11 states and represent nearly half of all Indian voters.

"You may be aware of the recent exposes by the Washington Post newspaper about the role of WhatsApp and Facebook in aiding the communal hatred campaign of the ruling BJP. Specifically, the article cites details of how this vile, communally divisive propaganda is carried out using WhatsApp groups by BJP members and supporters," the letter read, referring to the news report against Meta.

"In another article titled 'Under India's pressure, Facebook let propaganda and hate speech thrive', the Post has elucidated with evidence the blatant partisanship by Facebook India executives towards the ruling dispensation. This was well known to us in the Opposition for a long time and have even raised it several times in the past," it said.

The INDIA parties said that it is very clear from these exhaustive investigations by the Washington Post that Meta is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India.

"Further, we have data that shows algorithmic moderation and suppression of Opposition leaders' content on your platform while also promoting ruling party content. Such blatant partisanship and bias towards one political formation by a private foreign company is tantamount to interfering in India's democracy, one that we in the INDIA alliance will not take lightly," it said.

Referring to the report against YouTube, the INDIA parties said that it may be aware of the recent expose by the Washington Post newspaper titled "He live-streamed his attacks on Indian Muslims YouTube gave him an award" about the role of YouTube in propagating communal hatred and dividing Indian society.

"Specifically, the article cites details of how this vile, communally divisive propaganda is carried out using YouTube by BJP members and supporters," it said.

"It is very clear from this exhaustive investigation by the Washington Post that Alphabet and specifically YouTube is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India. Further, we have data that shows algorithmic moderation and suppression of Opposition leaders content on your platform while also promoting ruling party content," it alleged.

The INDIA parties said that in light of the upcoming national elections in 2024, it is our earnest and urgent plea to you to consider these facts "seriously" and ensure immediately that Meta's and Alphabet's operations "in India remain neutral" and are not used wittingly or unwittingly to cause social unrest distort India's much cherished democratic ideals.

"It is ironical that we are writing this letter in the birth month anniversary of the greatest champion of non-violence and social harmony in history Mahatma Gandhi. We are confident that you and Meta also yearn for a harmonious India that the Mahatma wished for. We look forward to your full cooperation in this regard," it added.

The letter was signed by Kharge, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK leader TR Baalu, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, JD-U president Lallan Singh, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brian, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPi leader D Raja, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, NC leader Omar Abdullah.

