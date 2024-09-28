Ensure farmers are registered for Soybean procurement: MP CM directs officials

Bhopal, Sep 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced the start of the registration process for the procurement of Soybean crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and also directed the officials to ensure that all the farmers are registered for the procurement process.

He informed that the registration process will continue till October 20 and the farmers having Soybean crops can do online registration through the 'e-uparjan' portal.

He has also directed district administrations to ensure that not a single farmer is left without registration.

He said that once the registration of farmers is done (by October 20), the process of booking slots will start from October 21, adding that the state government will prepare a total of 1,400 procurement centres, mostly at local area mandis in different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The procurement centres will be established in each district except in seven districts - Datia, Bhind, Katni, Mandla, Balaghat, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Notably, the Centre has recently approved MSP on soybean crop (in Madhya Pradesh) at Rs 4,892 per quintal. The announcement was made by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan two weeks back.

The Centre has approved procuring a total of 33.68 lakh quintals of Soybean crop from Madhya Pradesh while the state produces around 5.47 million tonnes of Soybean, which is 40 per cent of total production in the country.

