Enrollment rate in elementary education increases, dropouts reduce in Arunachal Pradesh: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Jan 8 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday that the enrollment rate in elementary education has significantly increased and the average annual school dropout numbers at the secondary level have reduced.

The Chief Minister said the average annual dropout rate at the secondary level reduced to 11.7 per cent.

In his post on the X, CM Khandu said: "In sync with the grand vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, as brilliantly captured in the new National Education Policy-2020, Team Arunachal is giving a big push to the state's educational landscape through a set of well-crafted interventions and enabling measures."

He said: "Our concerted efforts have yielded remarkable outcomes. The Adjusted Net Enrollment Rate in elementary education has reached an impressive 100 pc. Similarly, the average annual school dropout rate at the secondary level has reduced significantly."

Innovative programmes like 'Building as Learning Aid' and the establishment of new Eklavya Model Residential Schools have ensured that modern educational facilities are accessible to every child, reinforcing our commitment to inclusive and quality education for all, the Chief Minister said.

He said that as per the 2024 SDG scorecard, 100 per cent adjusted net enrollment rate in elementary education.

CM Khandu recently announced that a university-level institute would be established in the state in collaboration with the US-based International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS) for the promotion, documentation, research and education on indigenous culture, faith and languages of the state.

The ICCS already has a centre in Arunachal Pradesh called RIWATCH at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley to document, preserve, promote and research on the Idu-Mishmi culture and language.

The Chief Minister had an exclusive meeting with ICCS Founder Yashwant Pathak in Itanagar on the sidelines of the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.