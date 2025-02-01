Enraged by property dispute, son sets house on fire in Kerala; aged parents die in blaze

Alappuzha, Feb 1 (IANS) In a fit of rage over a property dispute, a son set his house on fire in which his 92-year-old father and 90-year-old mother were burnt alive on Saturday morning.

The tragic incident occurred in Mannar near Thiruvalla in Kerala.

The son Vijayan, was soon taken into custody by the police and he owned up to the horrific crime.

For a long time Vijayan had been fighting with his aged parents and siblings over the property.

Two days ago Vijayan had even assaulted his old parents in a fit of rage amid an argument surrounding the property.

Following the assault, the matter was reported to the local police who had asked Vijayan to appear before it on Saturday.

Locals said that he was enraged over this development and early on Saturday morning, the neighbours saw smoke emanating from Vijayan’s house.

Even though the neighbours rushed to the scene they could not save the aged parents who were surrounded by the fire and died in the blaze.

Vijayan was soon taken into custody by the police and he has confessed to the crime.

The locals and neighbours are enraged that the police, despite getting a complaint about the misbehaviour of Vijayan towards his aged parents, failed to take quick action against him.

With Vijayan always behaving very rudely and being in a combative manner most of the time, the neighbours and his siblings used to keep away from him most of the time.

With Vijayan owning up to the crime of pouring petrol in the house and setting it on fire, the police have registered a case and charged him with murder.

Vijayan’s relatives and neighbour Soman have also vouched that this was done by Vijayan.

The police are now waiting for a report from the forensic department.

The police are questioning Vijayan and he is likely to be produced before a local court, later in the day on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.