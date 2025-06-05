‘Enough is enough’: Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar on India’s response to terror

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday hailed India’s new anti-terror normal, saying ‘enough is enough! No more tolerance of terrorism’. Addressing students at a Sainik School in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh, Dhankhar said, “Those who will commit barbarity, use terrorism as a weapon will be taught the lesson of their life like Bahawalpur and Muridke.”

Complementing the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, the Vice President said: "As a proud Indian, I can say the recent lesson we taught the enemy across the border, we are proud of our defence forces.”

“Pahalgam barbarity has been avenged to the accolade of the entire world. Time for us to salute our defence forces. What they achieved has never been done before,” he said.

He said the hubs of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, who defined terrorism, were destroyed in Bahawalpur and Muridke, deep inside the territory of Pakistan, beyond the international border.

"You must have seen coffins being escorted by terrorists, their Army and their politicians. That was the greatest success of our defence forces," he said.

The Vice President also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening Sainik Schools for girls as well.

“I must appreciate Prime Minister Modi for achieving something which did not happen for three decades earlier — an epochal development, a game-changing development: one-third reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Legislatures. And I must also commend that earlier we used to have all-boys' Sainik Schools. Now, we have, at Mathura, all-girls' Sainik Schools — a big development,” he said.

He described the opening of Sainik Schools for girls as a big change. “During our times and decades thereafter, Sainik Schools were meant only for boys. Fifty per cent of humanity was ignored. Can you succeed in the world without 50 per cent of the talent not being recognised?”

