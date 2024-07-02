Engineer Rashid granted two-hour custody parole on July 5 to take oath as MP

New Delhi/Srinagar, July 2 (IANS) A Delhi court on Tuesday granted two-hour parole custody to incarcerated Baramulla MP-elect Engineer Rashid so that he can be sworn in as Lok Sabha member on July 5.

Engineer Rashid, presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to terror funding, had moved the Patiala House court for interim bail or parole custody so that he could be sworn in as a Lok Sabha member.

Counsel for the National Investigation Agency on Monday told the court that the agency had no objection if Engineer Rashid is permitted by the court to be sworn in as a Lok Sabha member. The agency, however, demanded some restrictions to be imposed on him, including that he would not speak to the media.

Engineer Rashid defeated National Conference Vice President and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency by a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.