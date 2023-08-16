Energy prime culprit for emissions in Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur, says NIUA (Lead)

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Energy is among the prime polluters and responsible for emissions and green-house gas effects in Maharashtra’s three ‘smart cities’ – Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur – as per a new study by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), under the centre’s Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

The report: “State of Cities: Towards Low Carbon and Resilient Pathways” is published jointly by the NIUA with International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), South Asia, for 15 ‘smart cities’, including 3 from Maharashtra.

It discusses in detail the future challenges and pathways in terms of climate resilience, which includes mitigation of greenhouse gases (GHG).

GHG in the Earth's atmosphere traps heat and contributes to the greenhouse effect, leading to global warming, said experts of Asar Social Impact Advisors.

As per the NIUA report, Thane has GHG emissions of 2.29 million tCO2e (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent), uses 13.06 million GigaJoule (GJ) energy and consumes 1,677 million kWh electricity annually.

When it comes to consumption in Thane city, residential buildings consume the highest energy (47 per cent), and are also the highest GHG contributors (43 per cent).

In terms of the amount of energy consumed by the local Government, its GHG emissions profile puts transport as the highest energy guzzler (36.9 per cent), but the highest emissions contributor (47.8 per cent) is public sector buildings.

The report’s projections for Thane till 2025-26 are increased average minimum temperature, and average rainfall for the district.

Similarly, Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune district) has GHG emissions of 3.18 million tCO2e (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent), uses 21.9 million GigaJoule energy and consumes 2,641 million kWh electricity annually.

Here too, transport consumes the highest energy (43 per cent), and industry is the highest GHG contributor (45 per cent).

In terms of the amount of energy consumed by the local Government, its GHG emissions profile puts water supply as the highest energy guzzler (39 per cent), and the highest emissions contributor (54 per cent) in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The report says Nagpur has GHG emissions of 3.03 million tCO2e (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent), uses 19.04 million GigaJoule (Gj) energy and consumes 1,822 million kWh electricity annually.

Referring to consumption in Nagpur city, residential buildings consume the highest energy (43 per cent), and are also the highest GHG contributors (38 per cent).

As far as the amount of energy consumed by the local Government goes, its GHG emissions profile puts water supply as the highest energy guzzler (55 per cent) and emissions contributor (57 per cent).

The report’s projections for Nagpur till 2025-26 are increased temperature and short duration high intensity rainfall.

A first of its kind, the report not only underscores the urgent need for resilient climate action but also highlights the crucial role they play in attracting investments for low carbon transitions.

“It serves as a guidebook for Indian cities, enabling them to navigate the complexities of sustainable urban development and make informed decisions that will shape a greener, more resilient future. Through the report, we aim to create a harmonious balance between economic progress, environmental stewardship, and social inclusivity, ultimately shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for all,” said NIUA Director Hitesh Vaidya.

The report has listed several action points for consumer-related services transportation, water and waste management, energy efficiency, and others which, if implemented, can slash emissions in Thane (22 per cent) and Nagpur (20 per cent) by 2025-2026.

ICLEI’s Executive Director Emani Kumar has urged the need for a holistic waste management plan, sustainable transport system, pedestrian-friendly walkways, disaster management, pollution control and health, etc. as some of the solutions.

The report comes at a crucial juncture as cities bear the brunt of climate risks, with nearly 68 per cent of the global population expected to reside in urban areas by 2050.

Rising temperatures, droughts, wildfires, and rising sea levels threaten city infrastructure, livelihoods, and economies, fossil fuel dependency worsens greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating the climate crisis.

Challenges like urban heat islands, water scarcity, food insecurity, air pollution, and health concerns further burden city dwellers, and to tackle these, empowering cities with policies, funds, and inclusive governance is essential. Cities must take center stage, driving climate resilience and action.

