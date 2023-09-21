Encounters have never been govt policy : Special UP DGP

Lucknow, Sep 21 (IANS) In a major development, Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar on Thursday said that encounters have never been the policy of the state government.

"Whenever criminals become emboldened and try to escape by attacking the police during or after arrest, they have to be controlled by using necessary force," said Kumar in an informal chat with reporters.

The statement assumes significance since the Yogi government has been known for its encounter policy, popularly known as 'thoko policy'.

Citing that some recent incidents took place in which criminals molested daughters and women, and when the police arrested them, they also tried to run away and snatch the weapons of the police, the special DG said that force had to be used in those cases.

"Safety of women and children is one of the top priorities of the government, and those messing with them will not be tolerated," he said.

He said that since 2017, the policy of zero tolerance against crime and criminals has been adopted in the state.

"In the cases where laxity of the cops was found, they have also faced action," he stated.

The officer added that all steps are being taken up by the state government to undertake preventive measures for controlling crime, one of which includes 'Operation Drishti', wherein CCTVs are being installed in the districts for prevention of crime.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.