Encounter starts at J&K's Kathua

Jammu, Sep 28 (IANS) An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, police said.

"Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at village Kog in Billawar area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir," a police official said.

"Contact has been established and a few rounds have been fired from both sides. Area cordoned off," the official said.

The exchange of fire in the Jammu region came hours after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir Valley. Two terrorists were reportedly killed and five security personnel were injured.

Initially confined to Poonch and Rajouri districts, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu, including those that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab Valley which was declared militancy-free and Udhampur and Kathua. The highly-trained terrorists, said to be a band of foreign mecenaries, have been taking advantage of the hilly and forested terrain to ambush security forces' vehicles and using grenades and armour-piercing bullets, as well as M4 assault rifles. Sources say the rising militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level. The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism, calls for stronger security measures, and heightened public concern.

