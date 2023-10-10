Encounter breaks out at J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 10 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Alshipora in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

"Encounter has started at Alshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

