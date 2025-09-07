Employment and self-reliance must be core goals of universities: UP Governor Anandiben

Lucknow, Sep 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday assertively stated that universities must go beyond teaching and take responsibility for ensuring employment and self-reliance for students.

She made the statement during a dialogue programme held at Raj Bhavan to celebrate the remarkable performance of UP universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025.

Governor Patel said that in today’s rapidly changing world, innovation across all sectors is unlocking new opportunities, and universities must collaboratively use available resources to move forward continuously. “Merely imparting education is not enough,” she said. “Ensuring that students become employable and self-reliant is the real responsibility of universities.”

She instructed universities to regularly organise departmental competitions and activities to uncover hidden talents and skills. “Teachers, staff, and students are the real strength of any university,” she added.

The Governor also highlighted initiatives at Raj Bhavan, such as training 22 children in flute playing, preparing them for performance during the Republic Day parade on January 26. A model school is also being developed within the premises. Raj Bhavan staff have enrolled 75 children from nearby settlements and encouraged parents to value education.

Governor Patel further directed that at least five departments in every university should conduct internal competitions, promoting the best innovations and skills. “There should be open discussions with students, and their ideas must be included in university planning,” she said.

Stressing the potential of women, she urged universities to harness their skills effectively. She also stressed the need for all affiliated colleges to aim for NAAC accreditation.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Sudhir Mahadeo Bobde called the ranking success a proud moment for the higher education system in the state, but added that it’s now time for universities to focus on addressing their weaknesses.

