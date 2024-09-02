'Employees anxiously checking phones': Former Himachal CM slams Congress govt over delayed salaries

Shimla, Sep 2 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday noted that state government employees have been awaiting their salary for two days now.

"They check every message on their phone thinking their salary has come. They are calling their colleagues and people from other departments are asking whether their salary has come. To date, such a situation has never arisen in the state that employees had to wait for their salary," he said.

The BJP leader said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu says that there is no financial crisis. "When there is no financial crisis, then why is the salary not coming? The government should clarify the situation... when will the salary of the employees and the pension of the pensioners come? Employees do not have any other means of income, they have to feed their families with their salary only. In such a situation, how will the family survive without a salary?" he asked.

He noted that employees bear all the expenses from their salaries. "From house rent to ration, electricity-water, etc., expenses have to be paid in the first week of the month. Not being able to deposit loan instalments is a big problem in itself as due to this, fines and financial charges have to be paid separately. This situation is not right under any circumstances that the employees have to suffer the punishment for the actions of the state government. The Chief Minister should tell the employees of the state as to when their salary will come to their account," Thakur said.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Sukhu said there is no financial crisis in the state and rather, the state government has been carrying out reforms from day one, and the positive outcome is now visible. He said the government is clearing the arrears of 27,000 pensioners above the age of 70 this year and a seven per cent dearness allowance has been granted to all government employees. Additionally, the government is working for the welfare of all sections, including farmers, labourers, orchardists, women, and small shopkeepers. He also said the government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and the richest state in the country by 2032.

