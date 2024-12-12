Eminem has a cameo in Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (IANS) Hollywood star Adam Sandler has made a revelation about ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, and it’s bound to catch the attention of the hip-hop legend Eminem.

The actor appeared on ‘The Dan Patrick Show’ recently, and spilled the beans that the ‘Lose Yourself’ rapper, 52, will also feature in the film, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"I don't know if they're going to yell at me no matter what because they asked me not to do any press, but what do you want to say?", Sandler said after show host Dan Patrick asked if he can discuss certain cameos in the movie.

"You say it and I'll tell you if it's good or bad to talk about." "Can I talk about Eminem having a cameo?" Patrick said with a laugh. "Okay, yes, yes you can," Sandler responded. "Eminem was cool, he came by, he was great”.

As per ‘People’, Sandler did not reveal exactly what role Eminem will play in the next Happy Gilmore movie, a sequel to his 1996 classic golf-based sports comedy, nor how he convinced the rapper to take part in the upcoming Netflix film.

"I can't tell you all that but I've known Eminem for a long time, he's a great guy and he came in and was funny as hell", he said. "I think we just hung out a day with Eminem and he just shot and shot and he was insane. (He) said a million things we can use and a million that we're glad we have him on tape”.

Netflix announced that Sandler would make a sequel to Happy Gilmore in May, two months after Christopher McDonald, who played the villainous golfer Shooter McGavin in ‘Happy Gilmore’, let it slip that a sequel was in development during a March 2024 interview.

In addition to McDonald, Kelce, Sandler, Patrick, Margaret Qualley and Eminem, the upcoming sequel will also feature Benny Safdie in "a juicy part”.

