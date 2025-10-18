'Emergency-style game won't last long': Karnataka BJP hits out at Cong over 'targeting' RSS

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Saturday lashed out at the Congress-led government in Karnataka for allegedly targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its supporters in the state.

Charging the Congress-led government for removing RSS banners, flags in Chittapura town in Kalaburagi district, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka questioned, "Is Chittapur in India, or is it the Kharge family’s own Republic"?

Notably, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge hails from Kalaburagi, and his son, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, is the district in-charge minister of Kalaburagi.

Ashoka further slammed, "Permission for the RSS foot march has been obtained from the municipality. Advertisement tax has been paid to the municipality for putting up banners and flags, and a receipt has been issued. Even then, you had the saffron banners and flags removed overnight, Minister Priyank Kharge. Do you think of yourself as the Nizam of Chittapur, or as a Razakar?"

"Spitting venom against the RSS might please the fake Gandhis, but don't dream that you can turn Chittapur into your own Republic. This 'Emergency-style' game will not last long," Ashoka warned.

Responding to the government's move to suspend the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) for participating in the Raichur RSS event, National President of BJP Yuva Morcha and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has reacted that he will represent the suspended officer in the court and challenge the government's order in this regard.

Taking to social media X, Tejasvi Surya stated, "I have spoken to the officer suspended for taking part in RSS Pathsanchalan by the State Government. Assured him that I will personally appear before the concerned tribunal and courts to challenge this illegal and unlawful suspension."

"There are multiple judgments from across high courts which have upheld government servants' right to participate in RSS programmes. I have no doubt that this unlawful suspension will be quashed. If the Siddaramaiah government wants a legal battle, we will give it one," he challenged.

It can be recalled that Karnataka's Rural Development Department suspended Raichur PDO Praveen Kumar KV for participating in an RSS event in uniform, citing violation of civil service conduct rules.

State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra charged, "Feudal-style politics is running rampant in Chittapur, with government officials being misused to suppress freedom of expression and speech. Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also the local MLA, has continued his politics of hatred by targeting the RSS and pro-Hindu organisations that had, as per rules, obtained permission to hold the RSS procession celebrating its centenary."

"Late last night in Chittapur, municipal staff tore down saffron flags, buntings, and banners that had been lawfully erected to mark the procession. This act mocks the very essence of democracy. The deliberate attempt to obstruct the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is highly condemnable," he stated.

"The BJP will stand as the voice of the people to challenge the so-called Republic of Kalaburagi being controlled from Chittapur and to uphold the dignity of democracy and the Constitution. Minister Priyank Kharge, intoxicated with power, should remember the undeniable truth of this land: “No one who has provoked patriots has ever endured," Vijayendra stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.