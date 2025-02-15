‘Embrace organic farming’: Rajasthan Guv urges farmers

Jaipur, Feb 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday urged the farmers in Binjwadiya village to adopt organic farming practices to enhance agricultural sustainability and prosperity.

“I have a special attachment to agriculture. Having been a farmer myself, I understand the challenges of ploughing and cultivation. Farming is essential, yet it remains a difficult profession due to its dependence on nature,” said the Governor during his visit to an exhibition held as part of the fruit and vegetable value addition training programme, organised under the social responsibility initiative of Agriculture University Jodhpur.

He commended the farmers for constructing farm ponds, acknowledging their efforts to improve water conservation and productivity.

Highlighting the role of education, the Governor emphasised that a child’s schooling should go beyond earning certificates—it should nurture intellectual growth.

He stressed the importance of quality education for every child and improving the overall standard of living in rural areas.

Bagde also recognised the contributions of women in agriculture, stating, "Our mothers and sisters are the carriers of our culture and tradition, and they play a vital role in farming activities."

Speaking on national progress, the Governor credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for steering India toward becoming a global power.

He highlighted key welfare schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which provides financial aid to farmers, Swachh Bharat Mission, which has ensured the construction of household toilets, enhancing sanitation and dignity and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which has made LPG cylinders accessible to every family, improving health and living conditions.

During the event, farmers showcased modern agricultural innovations, including a carrot washing machine and a luring machine.

Additionally, indigenous livestock breeds such as Tharparkar cattle, Marwari horses, Sirohi goats, and Avishan sheep were exhibited, demonstrating advancements in animal husbandry.

The Governor's visit reinforced the significance of sustainable farming, technological progress, and rural development, encouraging farmers to embrace innovative methods for a more prosperous future, said locals.

