‘Embrace annihilation or abandon terrorism’: Assam CM hails PM Modi’s speech

Guwahati, May 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech regarding Pakistan and said that the PM has exhibited decisive leadership, upholding the sentiments of the people of the country.

"#OperationSindoor has only been PAUSED- the message is clear to the enemy! In no uncertain terms Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has laid out the terms of reference for Pakistan’s very EXISTENCE - embrace annihilation OR abandon terrorism," he wrote on X.

"We compliment Adarniya Modi Ji for galvanising the nation by delivering an extraordinary message, exhibiting decisive leadership and upholding the sentiments of EVERY Indian. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decisively dismantled Pakistan’s long-standing reliance on nuclear threats as a protective shield for terrorism.

Addressing the nation on Monday evening, PM Modi asserted that the era of "nuclear blackmailing" is over and that India will no longer tolerate attempts to use nuclear posturing as leverage.

He told the world that India has decisively “redefined the nuclear threat equation”, asserting that nuclear blackmail will no longer serve as a shield for terrorism.

PM Modi’s words were firm as he asserted, "Any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes." The message to Pakistan was clear: intimidation through nuclear rhetoric will no longer dictate India’s response to terrorism.

The Prime Minister reinforced India’s position by stating that the country has fundamentally "redefined the nuclear threat equation.”

