Elnaaz Norouzi sheds light on working with Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi in 'Hotel Tehran'

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi is all set to make her mark in Hollywood with her next "Hotel Tehran". She will be seen starring alongside Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi in the much-awaited project. The diva recently spoke about her bond with her co-actors.

Elnaaz Norouzi revealed, “Working with Liam and Zachary was wonderful but yes, I have a deeper relationship with Zachary as I have been cast opposite him so the bond was stronger. We played a lot of poker, he is a great poker player. It had almost become a ritual for us every day post-shoots. It's something I got introduced to by him and I thoroughly enjoy playing it now."

Revealing why she chose to do the film, the actress added, "The reasons I jumped into doing this film are so many but the primary being that the director is terrific and knows his job so well, the production house associated with it, and the fact that I had watched Zacharys films and I think he is brilliant. So, my being offered to play this role opposite him was an absolute yes. How can one forget, that Liam Neeson is someone who is brilliant hands down, nothing more needs to be said."

Talking about her role in "Hotel Tehran", she stated, "Now coming to my character, when it was narrated I was blown away. The character has so many layers thus offering me a chance to be versatile. It's a dream come true for any actor.”

When asked about her forthcoming projects, Elnaaz Norouzi shared, “I feel blessed and I am looking forward to this year because I feel it's going to be a year of many big blessed announcements. I am going to be a part of a film which is a franchise and that is a bit announcement to follow. I have something with Amazon Prime in the summer. I'd speak of it soon and a lot more, but yes, soon enough you would hear a lot more from my end.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.