Constable’s wife found murdered in Patna; cops suspect husband's role

Patna, Feb 22 (IANS) A woman was found murdered inside the Pirbahore police station premises in Patna on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Deepika Bharti, the wife of Dhananjay Kumar, a police Constable posted at the Patna Police Lines.

Following the incident, DSP (Town) Diksha, along with other senior officers and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, visited the crime scene and collected crucial evidence from the house.

"We are investigating the incident from all possible angles. The reasons behind the murder have not been revealed yet. The victim has strangulation marks on her neck," DSP Diksha said.

According to preliminary information, Dhananjay Kumar may be involved in the murder of Deepika Bharti as the couple often used to quarrel with each other.

The victim was residing with her husband on the second floor of a police residential apartment inside the Pirbahore police station premises.

The couple had recently returned from the Kumbh Mela, and the incident took place on Friday night.

Deepika and Dhananjay were married in 2016 and have a five-year-old daughter, who was left at her grandmother’s house before they went to Kumbh.

Deepika's relatives suspect foul play and have made allegations against Dhananjay Kumar for the murder of Deepika.

"The victim’s family has levelled allegations against Dhananjay. We are probing the matter thoroughly," DSP Diksha added.

“We have recovered the dead body and sent it to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. It would be conducted with the panel of three expert doctors and videography would also take place during the post-mortem,” Diksha said.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of murder in Pirbahore police station,” Diksha said.

Dhananjay Kumar is the prime suspect in this case. He has been asked to join the probe. Dhananjay, a 2010-batch Constable, was reportedly on duty at the time of the incident.

The police are currently investigating all angles, including the possibility of domestic violence or any other disputes.

