Electronics, pharma industries get 70 pc of total PLI scheme funds in FY25: Govt data

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The electronics and pharmaceutical sectors emerged as the biggest gainers under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in the financial year 2024-25, cornering nearly 70 per cent of the total incentive disbursed, according to official data.

Out of Rs 10,114 crore released under the scheme during the year, the electronics sector received Rs 5,732 crore, while the pharma sector got Rs 2,328 crore, the data showed.

Launched in 2021 to boost domestic manufacturing, the PLI scheme was initially rolled out for 14 key sectors.

Since then, it has played a crucial role in strengthening India’s industrial base and pushing for higher value-added exports.

The success of the scheme is clearly reflected in the performance of the electronics sector.

Due to the strong manufacturing push, electronics have now made it to the list of India’s top three export categories.

The sector recorded a remarkable export growth of 32.46 per cent in 2024-25, with shipments rising from $29.12 billion in 2023-24 to $38.58 billion in the previous financial year.

This is a big jump from $15.7 billion in 2021-22 and $23.6 billion in 2022-23, according to the government data.

A major highlight within the electronics segment was computer hardware and peripherals, which saw an impressive 101 per cent growth, with exports doubling from $0.7 billion to $1.4 billion in FY25.

The United Arab Emirates, the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Italy were among the top destinations for Indian electronic goods.

The pharmaceutical sector also continued to show strength. India’s drugs and pharmaceutical products are now reaching over 200 countries.

In 2024-25, pharma exports rose by nearly 10 per cent to touch $30.5 billion -- underlining the country’s global presence in the healthcare and medicines space.

The fresh data points to the growing impact of the PLI scheme in driving India's manufacturing and export ambitions, especially in sectors where the country is beginning to emerge as a global leader.

