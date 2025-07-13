Centre tells states to take strict action against those selling fake, poor quality fertilisers

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan has written to the Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories to take immediate and strict action against those selling counterfeit and substandard fertilisers to farmers.

The letter has been issued to curb the sale of fake fertilisers, black marketing of subsidised fertilisers, and illegal activities such as forced tagging across the country, an official statement said.

The Minister has emphasised, in the letter, that agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy, and to ensure stability in farmers’ income, it is essential to provide them with quality fertilisers at the right time, at affordable prices, and of standard quality.

He has also highlighted that the sale of counterfeit or substandard fertilisers is prohibited under the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985, which falls under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has highlighted that it is the responsibility of the States to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers at the right places and locations where it is required. Therefore, states must strictly monitor and take swift action against activities such as black marketing, overpricing, and diversion of subsidised fertilisers.

He has asked them to undertake regular monitoring of fertiliser production and sale, as well as strict control over counterfeit and substandard products through sampling and testing.

The Union Minister has further stated that forced tagging of nano-fertilisers or bio-stimulant products along with conventional fertilisers should be stopped immediately.

He has also recommended that strict legal action, including cancellation of licenses and registration of FIRs, should be taken against the culprits, and effective prosecution must be ensured to secure a conviction.

Besides, states have been directed to develop feedback and information systems to involve farmers in the monitoring process and to make special efforts to educate farmers on identifying genuine and counterfeit products.

