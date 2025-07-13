Maharashtra: Skill Development Centre to be set up at Aurangabad Industrial City

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) A 20,000 sq. ft. Skill Development Centre is set to be established at Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), for which an MoU is expected to be signed next week, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia, confirmed the project during his visit to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to review the progress of industrial infrastructure and development of startups in the region.

The Secretary emphasised the need to attract Global Capability Centre (GCC) investments and foster the development of Research and Development centres at AURIC to further enhance the region's innovation and industrial ecosystem.

Stakeholders also recommended the convergence of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0 subsidies with state housing policies to offer a comprehensive package for inclusive residential development, thereby supporting the growth of a well-rounded industrial township.

The visit also included an industry interaction session chaired by the Secretary at AURIC Hall, which witnessed participation from key stakeholders, including industry bodies such as MASSIA, CMIA, CII, FICCI, and ASSOCHAM.

During the discussion, stakeholders suggested measures such as improved connectivity between Aurangabad-Hyderabad-Chennai, development of an MRO facility and Vande Bharat terminal, better logistics access at Bidkin, local train services between Jalna and Waluj, affordable housing via MHADA, and a dedicated chemical zone, the statement said.

Recommendations also included increasing MSME land reservation from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, reserving 10 per cent land for startups, and strengthening soft infrastructure and skill development at AURIC. P. Anbalagan, Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Maharashtra, also presented the state's strategic vision for industrial growth through initiatives like MITL and MMLP.

The Secretary's visit began with an interactive session at the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), where he engaged with budding entrepreneurs, incubators, and startup founders from the region. He appreciated their innovative spirit and highlighted the Government’s strong support through initiatives like Startup India, Fund of Funds, and sector-specific incentives aimed at boosting the startup ecosystem, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The secretary also visited the Bidkin Industrial area, where he reviewed key infrastructure sites including JSW Green-Tech Ltd, Toyota Kirloskar facility, and the Water Treatment Plant. His visit further progressed to the Shendra Industrial Area, where he toured key industrial units including NLMK India, Hyosung T and D Pvt. Ltd., and Coatall Films Pvt. Ltd. He appreciated their role in driving high-value manufacturing and generating employment, contributing significantly to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Besides, he took stock of the industrial infrastructure at AURIC, including the Water Treatment Plant, Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the state-of-the-art AURIC Hall, and the 3D city model of Shendra.

Bhatia reiterated that collaboration between government and industry is essential to position Maharashtra as a global hub for manufacturing and innovation. The session witnessed active participation from Industry Associations and the Government of Maharashtra, reinforcing their shared commitment to catalysing industrial growth in the region, the statement added.

