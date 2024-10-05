Election to Haryana Assembly sees over 40pc polling

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (IANS) The election to the 90-seat legislative Assembly on Saturday saw over 40 per cent of voters cast their ballots by 1 P.M., amidst minor skirmishes in Narnaund.

Among the early voters were outgoing Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Opposition leaders like Bhupinder Hooda, Kumari Selja, and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

In the BJP-ruled state 2.03 crore electorates will decide the fate of 1,031 candidates.

A voter turnout of 9.53 per cent was recorded by 9 A.M, in the first two hours of polling.

According to the Election Commission data, the overall poll percentage was 40.1 per cent till 1 P.M.

Among the districts, Ambala recorded a poll percentage of 42.2, Bhiwani 40.2, Charkhi Dadri 40.8, Faridabad 32.5, Fatehabad 4208, Gurugram 33.2, Hisar 41.4, Jhajjar 40.3, Jind 43.5, Kaithal 44.5, Karnal 41.1, Kurukshetra 43.9, Mewat 45.1, Palwal 41.3, Panipat 42.4, Rewari 32.2, Rohtak 37.9, Panchkula 38.7 and Sonipat 38.6.

Sunil Kumar, a groom from Pipli village in Kurukshetra district, cast his vote before heading to his wedding.

“You should never waste your vote. I’m heading for my wedding now, but first, it was essential to cast my vote,” he said.

Likewise, BJP MP Naveen Jindal reached a polling station in Kurukshetra on a horse, to cast his vote.

Chief Minister Saini expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government for the third time with a huge margin in the state.

However, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda is confidant to dethrone the 10-year-old government largely due to “existing resentment” among farmers, government employees, unemployed youth and wrestlers, all crucial vote bank.

“We (BJP) are winning and forming the government for the third time with a big margin. The BJP will form the government in Haryana for the third time with a historic margin. People have rejected 'jhooth ki rajneeti' (politics of lies) of the Congress Saini told the media after casting his vote in hometown Mirzapur.

“They lied during Lok Sabha polls that the Constitution is in danger and reservation will end. Rahul Gandhi is the biggest face of ending reservation. People here is India are awake about what he says in English in foreign countries,” he said.

Congress veteran Hooda, who was leading the party campaign asked the voters that “every vote will decide the future and direction of the state”. “All of you must vote for the progress and prosperity of the state and also motivate people around you to vote,” he said in a message on X.

Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said every vote counts and people should actively participate in this festival of democracy by exercising their franchise. He said 2.03 crore voters, including 1.07 crore men, 95,77,926 women and 467 third-gender voters would cast votes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.